Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii baseball team hope to finish strong

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on the road, the Hawaii baseball team is hopeful of getting back into sync for the final series of the season. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.

www.staradvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Sync#On The Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Bats go flat as Hawaii baseball team loses pair to CSUN

Different story lines had the same outcome — 12-0 and 4-3 losses — for the Hawaii baseball team against Cal State Northridge in Saturday’s doubleheader at Matador Field. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hilo clinches Hawaii Pod title in PacWest baseball

The University of Hawaii Hilo baseball team defeated Hawaii Pacific 6-4 on Saturday in Honolulu, clinching the Hawaii Pod title and an automatic berth into the PacWest’s AQ Pod Series next week. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

UCLA ends Hawaii’s NCAA water polo tourney run

Hawaii couldn’t sustain a fast start nor counter UCLA’s depth in a 12-7 loss in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal match on Friday in Los Angeles. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Baseball league for players with autism coming to Hawaii

When you meet Taylor Duncan, it's easy to see his love the game of baseball. He's managed to singlehandedly launch a baseball league from the ground up in his native Georgia. It's league geared towards kids and young adults with autism and other disabilities, designed to focus on sharpening their skills, and allowing them to socialize.
Hawaii Statescoringlive.com

Kapolei Charter

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ScoringLive continue its mission to provide the best and most comprehensive coverage of high school sports in the state of Hawaii and beyond. Please consider making a contribution today.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Athletics crucial for a ‘normal’ Hawaii; Useless to stop rail at Middle Street; Local shops replaced with touristy ones

The well-deserved accolades for the national champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team by Gov. David Ige and Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the outpouring of grief for the passing of Colt Brennan, illustrates how important sports is to Hawaii’s “normal.” Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii commercial fishers’ catch down 15% in 2020

Hawaii’s commercial fishers caught 6 million pounds fewer pelagic species of fish and brought in $27 million less in revenue in 2020 — a product of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed demand for fish. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Stateinsiderfamilies.com

Best Beaches in the Big Island of Hawaii

Are you planning a trip to the Big Island of Hawaii? You may look forward to visiting the island, exploring some of the different attractions, and spending lots of time on the beach. When you’re on the beaches in Hawaii, you can soak up the sun, go surfing, swim, and even try snorkeling for the first time. While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the best ones in the area, check out this list!