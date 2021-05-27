Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in Collin County

Of all the people in Collin County who are mishandling events related to the death of Marvin Scott III, we’re grateful that one police officer managed to keep his head. Scott is the man who was arrested March 14 and died by homicide inside the Collin County jail. On May 2, about 50 demonstrators blocked an intersection at Sam Rayburn Tollway and Preston Road to protest Scott’s death. They had reason to protest. As we’ve written before, police custody is where homicides should be prevented, not committed. Seven county employees were fired because of Scott’s death. None face criminal charges yet. But even though there is reason to protest here, demonstrators shouldn’t have blocked a street. In fact, as Collin County Judge Chris Hill pointed out, it’s illegal to do so.