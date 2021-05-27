Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

One Year After George Floyd’s Murder, the Racial Reckoning Gave Way to a Backlash

By Nathalie Baptiste, Bio
Mother Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. It has now been a year since white police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for approximately nine minutes, while a crowd of bystanders begged him to spare the 46-year-old Black man’s life. In the immediate aftermath of the killing, while the coronavirus pandemic was still ravaging communities, thousands of people in every single state took to the streets to protest what took place in Minneapolis and the structural forces that led to it. Former president Donald Trump’s excessive and violent response only seemed to further legitimize the actions of the protesters. And for a moment, it seemed as if we were on the precipice of meaningfully addressing systemic racism.

www.motherjones.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Mother Jones
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Murder#Washington Dc#Civil Rights Movement#Racial Injustice#Police Brutality#Backlash#Racial Justice#White Supremacy#The Mother Jones Daily#Asian American#Mapping Police Violence#Republicans#Blm#The New York Times#Americans#Congress#Racial Progress#Systemic Racism#Retaliation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minoritiesmilwaukeeindependent.com

Second-Class Citizens: The Myth of Racial Integration in America

“By the 1960s, black poverty was deeply entrenched, but more importantly, it was marked by its stark contrast to the white middle class’s prosperity. Not only had the majority of blacks not ridden the postwar economic boom; conditions in the ghetto had actually worsened. Almost half of black children lived in poverty in contrast with only 9 percent of white children. Black families had less than one-fifth the wealth of white families. A Federal Reserve study concluded that the source of the wealth gap was historic inequalities in income and opportunities, “a legacy of past economic deprivation,” which would not be fixed even if the income gap were eliminated. The study held that it could only be closed by a reversal of past privileges.” – Mehrsa Baradaran, “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap”
Minoritiesmainepublic.org

Racial Consciousness: The Path To Greater Awareness & Understanding of Racism in the Year Since George Floyd's Murder

We mark the one-year anniversary since George Floyd was killed by discussing how the past year’s attention to racial justice has raised awareness of how racism affects us all in this country. We’ll learn about actions that individuals can take to foster greater racial consciousness in themselves and to promote racial justice in their communities.
MinoritiesPopSugar

Coping With the Effects of Racism — 1 Year After George Floyd's Murder

How do we cope with racial trauma and the mental health effects of racism, a full year after the murder of George Floyd? In the past year, there has been so much media attention on police brutality against black people and hate crimes toward people of color. It's stressful and overwhelming, and understandably takes its toll on our collective mental health. On this week's episode of How 2 Deal, model and actress Corinne Foxx is joined by Dr. Christine Crawford to help you figure out the best way to navigate these hard times.
MinoritiesThe Independent

George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter protests sparked a conversation that is far from over

The images of George Floyd being murdered by a police officer went all around the world. They were the spark for the Black Lives Matter movement, which became a global movement for racial justice and equality. It has already scored impressive victories. Because of the growth of racism internationally, it is difficult to see how it can now be brushed aside or ignored. There are strong reasons to believe it will endure.
Violent CrimesWMDT.com

One year after George Floyd’s murder communities, law enforcement continue to grapple with healing and progress

MARYLAND – Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin. The tragedy impacted not only Minneapolis, but communities around the country. Since then, local law enforcement says they’ve been trying their best to build trust within their communities. “This is a milestone for everyone, including law enforcement,” said Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.
MLBNew Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History

1863—Abolitionist and “Underground Railroad Conductor” Harriet Tubman leads a force of Union Army guerrilla soldiers into Maryland and frees more than 700 slaves. Tubman was one of the most noteworthy women in the anti-slavery struggle prior to the Civil War and became a leading voice in the call for the federal government to allow Blacks to fight in the war.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Atlantic

George Floyd’s Murder Changed Americans’ Views on Policing

President Joe Biden likes to recall a conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s daughter, at Floyd’s funeral last summer. “Daddy changed the world,” she told Biden. If the first step to changing the world is changing people’s minds, Floyd’s murder one year ago did that—though just how much, and with what long-term effects, remain unclear.
Minoritiestriad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Critical race theory for dummies

Years ago, anyone who whispered about a vast, right-wing conspiracy was labeled as a nut, a conspiracy theorist, a wearer of tin-foil hats. These days the GOP conspires right out there in the open — to illegally seat Supreme Court justices, to vilify trans Americans, to thwart a commission studying Trump’s Insurrection.