Who should be the Broncos’ QB1?
Vic Fangio is in no hurry to declare a favorite for the Broncos’ starting quarterback. After OTAs on Monday he said it’s too soon to judge before 11 on 11s start. The news occurred amidst the swirl of reports about Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson skipping their team’s OTAs. There’s been rampant speculation both wish to be traded and reports linking both to the Broncos, which means Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater could turn into Aaron Rodgers and Lock or even Deshaun Watson and Bridgewater.www.milehighreport.com