Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Veg Out: The BE-Hive Deli — Nashville Hot Fried Chxn Sandwich

Nashville Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that folks are making good on the travel plans they talked about all last year, Nashville is a hot vacation destination again. For me that means friends and family coming to visit. And that means more hot chicken in my future. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. I...

www.nashvillescene.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Sandwiches#Vegan#Food Drink#Fried Chicken#Real Love#The Be Hive Deli#Culture Co#Nashville Hot Fried Chxn#Duke#Classics#Pan#Cherry Red Dining Room#Gallatin Avenue#Vacation#Eyes#Darker Areas#Open Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Arnt plans another project inspired by France

If you were shocked by the transformation of the old Steak & Pizza into the Paris-in-Tennessee that is Once Upon a Time in France, you are not going to believe what’s in store at Overlord. The soon-to-open 60- to 70-seat neighborhood bar features what is becoming Melvil Arnt’s signature formula: French-inspired food, drink and aesthetics behind nondescript facades.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Davidson County, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Nashville, TNmyqcountry.com

Today In Country

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance on stage during a New Kids On The Block concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2017 to lead the crowd in a round of “Happy Birthday” for group member Jordan Knight. The Band Perry‘s “If I Die Young” was released to radio in 2010.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Chestnut Hill properties offered for about $3.1M

Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.