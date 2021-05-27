Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Today’s Devotional: Hearing The Voice

By RELEVANT
RELEVANT Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor he will speak peace to his people, to his saints;” (Psalm 85:8a, ESV) Have you ever awoken at night, startled by a sound, lying tense and poised, ready to grab the bat? Then you remember. Slowly, calm rolls down your body. The sinister shadows in the room reveal themselves as merely that—shadows. You heard the noise in your dream. You are relieved. You aren’t about to be strangled, and none of the dreaded scenarios you had created in your head the past 15 seconds will be played out. You are safe. It was just a dream. But don’t make the mistake of thinking you didn’t actually hear anything. You did hear something—you just heard it in another world, another reality.

www.relevantmagazine.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Voice#Journal#Hearing#Prayer#Dear God#Esv#Today#Noise#Shadows#Pushy Salesmen#Calm Rolls#Mere Seconds#Saints#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbitchute.com

The New Revelation of Jesus Christ

This sermon was received directly by the Lord in April of 1872. Like the others it is part of the 30-volume phenomenon called "New Revelation", God dictated for years starting in1840 to three people. Discover more at www.new-revelation.weebly.com. May 26, 2021. Like in His other sermons Jesus explains this gospel...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

3 Things Present in a God-Exalting Worship Service

You can hear the thunderous roar of Niagara Falls as far as 20 miles away. At its peak, 2,382 metric tons of water cascade down the 188-foot cliff every second. It’s staggering to comprehend such majesty. Yet, although the falls seem forbidding, many visitors feel compelled to get closer. They board the Maid of the Mist ship to hear the thunder of water on rock and to get soaked by the spray.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Hearing God’s Voice and Obeying in Our Sorrows

We have to dedicate the darkest places of our lives to God’s miraculous power. A 19th century poem by William Ross Wallace asserts, “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” He must have been thinking about the story of Hannah and Samuel in 1 Samuel when he wrote that.
Religionearlycountynews.com

Weekly Devotional

And let the peace of God rule in your hearts……and be thankful.” Colossians 3:15. Ever had a day when there’s so much going on that you felt like screaming? Then are you tempted to allow your flesh to take over and you say or do something you later regret? We can easily allow those times to get us into worry and fear. We also know that none of these feelings will help us solve the problem.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: Understanding Jesus's ascension

God’s plans for his son, Jesus Christ, involved his birth, death, resurrection and ascension. Jesus’s birth was by the Holy Conception with his earthly mother Mary, his death was the hands of the Roman Government. Jesus Christ’s resurrection was by his Heavenly Father, who the Angels were ordered to help him. Jesus’ ascension is where Jesus Christ is being taken back to his Father in heaven, as revealed in Act 1:15-17,21-26.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "ignoramus"

Ignoramus \ig-nuh-RAY-mus\ (noun) - An ignorant person; a dunce. "I am quite an ignoramus, I know nothing in the world." -- Charlotte Bronte, Villette. Ignoramus was the name of a character in George Ruggle's 1615 play of the same name. The name was derived from the Latin, literally, "we are ignorant," from ignorare, "not to know," from ignarus, "not knowing," from ig- (for in-), "not" + gnarus, "knowing, acquainted with, expert in." It is related to ignorant and ignore.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Practicing Faith: You never know when you’ll hear God’s voice

I couldn’t help but overhear them talking. I don’t like to eavesdrop but their voices were carrying over the makeshift COVID barrier in the restaurant. Those plexiglass screens may be able to inhibit the virus from spreading but they don’t do much when it comes to privacy. When I heard the word “God,” my ears perked up.
Religiondeltawindonline.com

Hear the voice of God and act upon it

“And after six days Jesus taketh Peter, James, and John his brother and brought them up into a high mountain apart, and was transfigured before them: and His face did shine as the sun, and His raiment was white as the light. And behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elijah talking with Him. Then answered Peter, and said unto Jesus, Lord it is good for us to be here: if Thou will, let us make here three tabernacles; one for Thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elijah. While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye Him. And when the disciples heard it, they fell on their face, and were sore afraid.”
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.” — 1 Corinthians 15:54. Thought:. As Christians, even if our bodies die, we don’t! Our physical death just means that...
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: Finding hope

“When Jesus was in Bethany at the house of Simon, the leper, a woman came to Him having an alabaster flask of very costly fragrant oil, and she poured it on His head as He sat at the table” (Matthew 26:6-7). From time to time, undeserved criticism is the lot...
ReligionPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Today's Bible verses

11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 20 He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "votary"

Votary \VOH-tuh-ree\ (noun) - 1. One who is devoted, given, or addicted to some particular pursuit, subject, study, or way of life. 2 : A devoted admirer. 3 : A devout adherent of a religion or cult. 4 : A dedicated believer or advocate. "A priestess led a young man...
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "quintessence "

Quintessence \kwin-TES-ehns\ (noun) - The purest essence of something. Originally it was, earth, air, fire, and water, Aristotle's fifth element (thus "fifth essence;" see Etymology) of which the heavenly bodies were made and which was latent in all earthly things. "Sally is the quintessence of a soccer mom; she takes...
ReligionDesiring God

Why Do You Want to Be Loved by God?

We all want to be loved by God. But why? Why do you want to be loved by God? Is it to escape eternal judgment? Is it to be freed from the guilt of sin? Is it to have a clean conscience? Or is it because the consequences of sin have made a mess of your life? Why do you want to be loved by God? This was the topic taken up by John Piper in a sermon nearly twenty years ago, a clip sent to us by a listener. Here’s Pastor John preaching in 2001.
Relationship Advicechallies.com

A Pastoral Prayer about Love

As you know, I like to share occasional examples of pastoral prayers. I do this hoping they may provide inspiration for others as they prepare their prayers week by week. This particular prayer was prayed this weekend at Grace Fellowship Church. Our Father in heaven, we love you. How can...
ReligionClaremore Progress

Suppression of Free Speech

One of the most prevalent threats to our democracy is the attempt to suppress free speech. And perhaps the most common method today to limit undesirable messaging is for large tech companies to remove or censor posts on social media that don’t match their ideology, or may offend their followers.
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

McClellan: Hearing voices and saving the Earth

If you were to see me walking onto the clay courts at the Highlands tennis center in Forest Park, you might think I’m pretty good. I have tennis shorts, a nice tennis shirt and, most impressively, a headband that almost matches my shirt. I am not some guy out there in cutoffs and a T-shirt.
NFLGazette

A worship lifestyle | Nuggets of Faith

What comes to mind when I mention the word “worship”?. Do you think of the way people look upon the Hollywood mega-stars or NFL gridiron giants? What about the Wall Street investors who seem to worship the stock and commodity markets? Who can ignore that guy who is always out in the driveway washing and polishing that classic sports car? Should we use the word worship for those temporal things, or would we be better served to say that people are “enamored” by those things?
ReligionBrunswick News

God speaks in many ways and to many people

Does God speak to people who do not believe in Him?. Dear U.S.: God speaks in many ways and to many people. God speaks to us in nature. When He created the heavens and the earth, He gave us an incredible, complex, beautiful, and orderly universe. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20).
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor Devotion – Moving forward

Aw spring! Time to exhale for the season of warming weather and nature coming back to life is upon us. As flowers bloom and animals are born, we are reminded of the innocence and beauty that exist in this wonderful world we live in. There is nothing that puts a smile on my face and a song in my heart more than driving down the road and seeing the baby calves dotting the pastures of our countryside. Mothers grazing, calves either napping or frolicking and the beautiful green colors coming back for our senses to enjoy.