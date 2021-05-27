Today’s Devotional: Hearing The Voice
For he will speak peace to his people, to his saints;” (Psalm 85:8a, ESV) Have you ever awoken at night, startled by a sound, lying tense and poised, ready to grab the bat? Then you remember. Slowly, calm rolls down your body. The sinister shadows in the room reveal themselves as merely that—shadows. You heard the noise in your dream. You are relieved. You aren’t about to be strangled, and none of the dreaded scenarios you had created in your head the past 15 seconds will be played out. You are safe. It was just a dream. But don’t make the mistake of thinking you didn’t actually hear anything. You did hear something—you just heard it in another world, another reality.www.relevantmagazine.com