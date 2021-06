A 7.2-acre commercial parcel of land in Buckeye, located off of Interstate 10 and Miller Road, traded this past week for $2,350,000 or $7.47 per square foot. Nick Miner, CCIM and J.T. Taylor of ORION Investment Real Estate represented the Seller entity, Schmitzer Family Trust, while Samil Lallian of HomeSmart represented the buyer, Vermaland. Miner & Taylor of ORION took the property from open to close in just 3 months, garnering multiple interested parties along the way. Vermaland was selected as the Buyer because they were the most aggressive on price and timing.