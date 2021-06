Early this morning, because she was always one of those get-up-early kind of people, my friend went to teach the angels how to dance. I know she is laughing now, feeling like herself again for the first time in over two years, the length of time she fought against a relentless disease. Her spirit has found her mother’s spirit, and all the other souls who went before her. And because one of her favorite things to do was dance, I know she is dancing with them all now.