Enjoy nonstop adventures this summer with Buckeye’s Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” which runs June 1 to Aug. 1 at the city’s Downtown and Coyote libraries. Adults and children can read their way through nonstop action; earn points toward great prizes; and visit exciting destinations like middle earth, Oz and Hogwarts. The more they read, the more points they earn to win a free book or food rewards from local restaurants.