After 56 years of operation in the Classic City, The Varsity restaurant will be demolished. The owners, the Gordy family, recently filed for a permit to tear down the iconic hot dog joint to make way for what will likely be apartments and retail, perhaps a grocery store. This business move has been obvious for years after the restaurant owners started buying up properties around the restaurant in 2017 and requested rezoning for the 6.7 acres they assembled in 2018.