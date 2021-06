It has been more than a year since Sumter-based U.S. Army Central held a retirement ceremony for one of its soldiers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Friday, it honored a 30-year sergeant major with an official ceremony. Sgt. Maj. Rebeca Kennedy is a native of Puerto Rico who was raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She enlisted into the U.S. Army in September 1991 as an administrative specialist and officially retired after 30 years of service as a human resources specialist.