Top sunscreens to check out this summer

Melasma is one of the most frustrating skin issues to treat—I’ve spoken to many dermatologists who wish they could wave a magic wand and make it disappear, but unfortunately that’s not where we’re at in 2021. Personally, I first discovered my melasma while getting a facial at a spa in my mid-20s. The aesthetician asked me if I was pregnant a few minutes into my treatment and I was flabbergasted. I was not pregnant, and I couldn’t believe she was asking me that, but my face was riddled with melasma, which was often called “the mask of pregnancy,” and still is because it’s often linked to dramatic hormonal shifts during pregnancy. My patchiness was very diffused, and I was living in Florida at the time, so I had chalked it up to minor sun damage, but I had never been “diagnosed” with melasma. And that was the start of my years-long battle with the stubborn form of hyperpigmentation, which seems to come and go depending on hormonal changes and exposure to heat and sun.