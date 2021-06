A 77-year-old Sumter man died at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on May 10 after succumbing to his injuries from a wreck in early May. The accident occurred on May 3 on Camp Mac Boykin Road in the Rimini portion of Sumter County, where Carl Barkley was the driver of a vehicle that attempted to avoid hitting a deer, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He ran off the road and struck a tree.