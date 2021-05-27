Cancel
Public Health

Editorial: Remain vigilant as rules loosen

staradvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii is moving slowly toward the “new normal,” which basically means as much of the “old normal” as can safely be restored in a pandemic that has not quite ended. This is welcome progress, evidenced most recently in Gov. David Ige’s decision Tuesday to lift the mask mandate on outdoor activities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The marquee benefit is the freedom for sports organizations to resume their outdoor recreation, something they’ve sought for months.

www.staradvertiser.com
