Editorial: Remain vigilant as rules loosen
Hawaii is moving slowly toward the "new normal," which basically means as much of the "old normal" as can safely be restored in a pandemic that has not quite ended. This is welcome progress, evidenced most recently in Gov. David Ige's decision Tuesday to lift the mask mandate on outdoor activities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The marquee benefit is the freedom for sports organizations to resume their outdoor recreation, something they've sought for months.