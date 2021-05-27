Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Overturned tractor-trailer near Ben Franklin Bridge slows traffic into Philadelphia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A tractor-trailer hauling soft pretzel dough overturned Thursday morning on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge bringing traffic to a crawl. The truck came to a rest on its side in the far left lanes of I-676 which caused traffic to funnel from four lanes to two.

