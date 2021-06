There are only a few certainties in life: Death. Taxes. The fact that locally-grown strawberries always taste better than the ones at the grocery store. How many times have you picked out a carton of strawberries at the grocery store, tempted by their plumpness and scarlet hue, only to sink your teeth into one and discover that it tastes like . . . nothing? No sweetness, no juiciness. Fortunately, Atlanta’s chefs and bartenders are aware of this certainty, too, and many of them source locally-grown strawberries from farms like Rodgers Greens & Roots and Georgia Proud Provisions. They also know how to make the most of these fleeting fruits that will probably be gone by June.