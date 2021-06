There is a path of redemption for the Wichita State baseball team in the American Athletic Conference tournament that starts Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. at BayCare Ballpark. Following an 18-13 season in conference play, the Shockers earned the No. 3 seed in the double-elimination bracket that has them in the same pod as No. 2 Tulane, No. 6 South Florida and No. 7 Houston with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship game.