Yves here. Take your hats off to my former Communist home. New York’s citizens beat Amazon’s effort to locate in Queens, which would quickly have rendered a remaining relatively low-rent, close proximity borough much less affordable. And now they are opposing a corporate Trojan horse masquerading as a pro-union measure. Guess its backers thought no one would read the small print. Or that deliveristas might be a force to be reckoned with, and win the support of the building workers union.. Oops.