After 37 years of service, the Kharg went down in the Gulf of Oman in circumstances that are still unclear. One of Iran’s most important naval vessels, previously the biggest in its fleet, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy replenishment ship Kharg has caught fire and sunk in the Gulf of Oman, with the cause of the blaze still under investigation. The fire reportedly broke out in the engine house at around 2:25 am local time today and the ship sunk around 20 hours later, after efforts to put out the blaze failed.