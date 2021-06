On Amazon there is a feature that lets you (and anyone you know) create wish lists. And now, you can support shelter pets by buying from their wish lists. On May 1, Amazon launched their Adopt a Shelter Pet page, which lets us support the shelters and rescues who are saving so many animals every day. And with that comes the chance to actually shop the different wish lists for places like the Connecticut Humane Society, The Wild Animal Sanctuary, the Gulf Coast Exotic Bird Sanctuary, The Atlanta Boxer Rescue, and even the ASPCA to name just a few of the organizations sharing their needs with us.