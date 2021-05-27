Second wave of the pandemic sends Indian startups back to the drawing board
Startups in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi have witnessed dozens of its employees, key leaders, as well as founders falling prey to the virus. Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, technology companies of all sizes and various growth stages were negatively impacted. But, by the time the lockdown was lifted by mid-2020 when COVID-19 cases started to reduce, online companies saw a spike in demand due to unprecedented growth in digital adoption.kr-asia.com