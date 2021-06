Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rode at the head of a large motorbike rally by his supporters on Sunday amid harsh criticism over his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is one of the worst hit countries in the world by the pandemic having suffered 420,000 deaths. Surrounded by security guards, Bolsonaro led hundreds of motorcyclists riding from the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia for a one-hour trip around the center of town to mark Mother's Day. "We had a very serious problem last year, something that no-one expected: the pandemic. But bit by bit we're winning," far-right leader Bolsonaro told his supporters.