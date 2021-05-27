A few showers continue into Friday

It feels like we've skipped summer and have moved straight to fall today; high temperatures are 30 degrees colder than Wednesday and 20 degrees colder than average. Luckily, we are getting some much-needed rain with this change. Steady rain will move in Thursday evening, turning to showers early Friday morning. Rainfall will be 0.50-1.0". A few showers will continue Friday, but mostly the day will be cloudy with gusty winds NE 20-25 mph, and gusts 40 mph. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Sunny skies return for the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs near 60 degrees. A few more clouds move in Sunday, but highs will still climb into the mid-60s, near 70 degrees inland. More clouds move in Memorial Day, with a chance for showers late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s towards the lakefront and low 70s inland.

TONIGHT : Showers. Poss. t-storm. Windy

Low: 45

Wind: NE 25-30 G40 mph

FRIDAY : Iso. showers, Windy

High: 50

Wind: NE 20-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY : Sunny

High: 60

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny

High: 65 by the lake...69 inland

Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy. Slight chance late

High: 68 by the lake...72 inland

TUESDAY : Partly cloudy

High: 70 by the lake...74 inland

