Canada could soon be facing a legal challenge by the US under the new NAFTA. Washington alleges Canada is mistreating the American dairy industry, by making it next to impossible for certain US dairy products to make it across the border. Under the USMCA, that was signed last summer, Canada has to accept certain dairy products from the US. But in a statement this week, US officials said actions being taken by Canada undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of those products to Canadian consumers. As a result of failed talks, the US called for a dispute settlement panel to resolve the issue...something that Ottawa described as disappointing.