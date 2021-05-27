Cancel
Riverhead, NY

Faced with unique challenges to perform on stage, Riverhead Blue Masques turn to film

By Write the Editor
Riverhead News-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverhead Blue Masques are coming to the big screen. In a production unlike any other in the high school’s history, the thespians will perform Disney’s “High School Musical” as a film rather than a typical live stage production. The show will be available for anyone to stream from their home in early June. And on Friday, June 4, a special showing on a large inflatable screen will bring the production to life for viewers at an outdoor movie night at Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field.

