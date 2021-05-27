Faced with unique challenges to perform on stage, Riverhead Blue Masques turn to film

Frank J. Masterson, 78, of Calverton, NY passed away peacefully on April 26th. (He never did like Mondays!) Frank was a true legend, and his legacy will live on through all who had the privilege to know and love him. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Debbie, their two children Kelly and Ryan, daughter in law, Kate and Granddaughter, Emmalyn. (He would also proudly tell you about his grandson on the way!) Over the holidays, Frank was recognized as the Worlds Best Grandpa. An impressive feat after 40 consecutive years defending his title of #1 Dad. He was also everyone’s favorite uncle – as nearly 50 nieces and nephews would gladly attest. A family gathering wouldn’t really get started until Uncle Frank pulled up in his shiny black MGA – fashionably late, of course!