Gianluigi Donnarumma Is Leaving AC Milan On A Free Transfer, Paolo Maldini Confirms
AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has confirmed that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave the club as a free agent at the end of June. The 22-year-old Donnarumma has been widely viewed as the best young keeper in world football ever since he broke into the Milan side as a teenager. However Maldini, now a technical director at the club, confirmed that the Italy No 1 would not be signing a new contract and will depart this summer.www.sportbible.com