A Mexican judge on Thursday ordered the detention of a suspected serial killer after a woman's body and other skeletal remains were found in his home near the capital, prosecutors said. The 72-year-old suspect, named as Andres N, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 34-year-old woman whose dismembered corpse was discovered in his basement in Atizapan de Zaragoza. The authorities also found "various skeletal remains buried in one of the other rooms in the building," as well as identity documents, footwear and women's clothing, the State of Mexico prosecutor's office said. Notebooks containing various names, videotapes and makeup were also discovered at the house, where a forensic team with an excavator and other equipment was seen searching for evidence.