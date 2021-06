Upper Cumberland’s first listening room. Marla Cannon-Goodman and Josh Martin at Americanaville on Thursday, June 3. Marla Cannon-Goodman grew up in Kingston Springs, TN. Marla was working as a nurse when her song “The Fool”, recorded by Lee Ann Womack, reached #1 on the country charts. She has had cuts by everyone from Sammy Kershaw, Billy Currington, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and many others. Marla has twice more reached #1 status with “Ten Rounds of Jose Cuervo” by Tracy Byrd, and “Cleaning This Gun” by Rodney Atkins. You can also find her name on the Willie Nelson / Merle Haggard duet album “Django And Jimmie”.