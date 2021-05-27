Cancel
Music

JAWNY has dropped his huge new alt-rock tune, ‘Take It Back’

By Felicity Newton
readdork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAWNY has shared a new single, ‘Take It Back’. The White Stripes and Beastie Boys-inspired track marks the latest drop from his upcoming project ‘The Story Of Hugo’ – the follow-up to last year’s ‘For Abby’ – set for release on 15th July. “Abby is dead. Hugo is born,” JAWNY...

Musicgrimygoods.com

Egg Drop Soup Releases New Single and Music Video Giving the Finger to Past Jobs and a Thumbs Up to Rock n’ Roll

While the music community waits to get back to live music and events, Egg Drop Soup continue to focus on making new music as they patiently wait to rock fans in person once again. In the meantime, their newest single, “Or Durves,” is yet another link in the band’s punk chain they have been forging ever since they formed. Originally recorded with the band’s previous drummer, Greg Settino, via Glassell Park‘s Golden Beat Recording Studio, the song’s central theme was sparked after lead vocals and bassist Sam Westervelt was fired from an office job 3 years ago.
Musicthis song is sick

Old Fashioned Bleeding Hearts Find An Infectious Alt-Rock Groove on “The Writing Up On The Wall”

Old Fashioned Bleeding Hearts is a Brooklyn-based band that has a sound that takes you back, reminiscent of 90’s indie hits and the garage scene. Spearheaded by Colton Tracy, the rock outfit channels uninhibited and unrestrained jams with perfectly harmonious instrumentation. Their latest single “The Writing Up On The Wall” is a swaying tune with that same gritty spirit.
Musicthisis50.com

T.G. Kay Drops New Video “Rock N Roll”

Hailing from Columbia South Carolina, T.G. Kay brings you the energy of a southern hustler. Being no stranger to going out to get it, he embodies that in his music. Every word said is a view into his mind and his go get it demeanor. As long as you are being productive, whether 9-5 or self employed, he wants you to go hard. He is very excited about the songs he is about to bring this year.
Musicearmilk.com

F/L/P drops his intoxicating tune “Kiss That”

Ever experience that love obsession that teeters on the edge of dangerous? F/L/P’s latest single “Kiss That” details that kind of crazy love. With warm beats and velvety vocals, you can feel a strong intensity burn through. The catchy tune takes passion to new heights. He sings “I’m about to make you tipsy like you are sipping on that champagne.” The lyrics fit so well as this R&B tune will have you drunk off its smooth, seductive nature. This pleasurable listening experience allows listeners to get lost in the offering’s lush style.
Theater & Dancedailymusicroll.com

Alfredo Magrini brings back the magical dreamlike House music drops in his latest single ‘One More Day’

The upcoming House music artist Alfredo Magrini has brought some groundbreaking rhythms again with the addition of outpouring lyrical verses in the single ‘One More Day’. Blanco y Negro Spanish dance label-star Alfredo Magrini is an unconventional musician who aspires to create non-generic music when anyone genre cannot describe his musical artistry. He is currently working on more EDM songs, as this is his experimental strongest suit. He is a well-known recording artist and producer who is currently dabbling in the genres of EDM, Trap, Dance, Trance, and Dubstep. He wishes to incorporate various genres of world music into his masterpiece. He appreciates good music and strives to provide his audiences with a world-class musical experience. He developed a passion for combining music at a young age and pursued his hopes of being a household name in the hearts of music fans. The idea of the single ‘One More Day’ is fascinating and dreamlike in its own right. The music flow accompanying his vocal improvisation is similarly intriguing and, even most importantly, deeply rewarding on many levels.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

HIPPIE DEATH CULT Has A Complete Rock Freakout With New Album Circle Of Days

Portland's Hippie Death Cult is like if Frank Zappa got into stoner rock, but also listened to some older Mastodon on the weekends. It's equal parts progressive rock and just straight up riffs, making for one hell of a final product. Which is why we pretty much had to premiere the band's new album Circle of Days today. It's too good!
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Denzel Curry’s new rock song “Bad Luck” (co-produced by Trash Talk bassist)

Pre-order the 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack on our limited exclusive red and/or yellow vinyl variant. Denzel Curry has shared "Bad Luck," his song from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recording's upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack (which you can pre-order on our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants), and it finds the Florida rapper exploring his rock side with co-production from Trash Talk bassist Spencer Pollard.
Chicago, ILbeintheloopchicago.com

2021 LOLLAPALOOZA LINEUP BY DAY REVEALED & 1-DAY TICKETS ON SALE

(Chicago, IL – June 2, 2021) The highly anticipated Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup By Day was revealed this morning, with 1-Day General Admission Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets and 1-Day Platinum Tickets going on sale today at 12pm CT at www.lollapalooza.com. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park.
Musicearmilk.com

Alt-rock newcomers PEAKS! share their emphatic single "Fired Up"

Turin-based alt-rock duo PEAKS! are new to the scene with their melodic rock but their newcomer status doesn't prevent them from setting the stage alight with their progressive sounds. Sharing their second single "Fired Up", the pair showcase their anthemic choruses with a plethora of alt-rock stylings that create a single drenched in powerful sonics.
Musicktmoradio.com

Blake Shelton drops his new album “Body Language”

Blake Shelton has just dropped his 12th studio album, titled Body Language.The album’s title shares the name of a track on the project that was written by The Swon Brothers. Body Language contains Shelton’s No. 1 hit with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, titled “Happy Anywhere” and along with “Happy Anywhere,” the album features 11 additional tracks, including his current single “Minimum Wage.”
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A New 'Far Cry 6' Teaser Has Dropped, And It's Looking Intense

The Far Cry games know how to build some of the best bad guys you love to hate. Each instalment focuses on one main antagonist who sits somewhere between evil genius and sadistic best friend. The Ubisoft team brings to life these hellish characters that threaten and goad the player, and with this new Far Cry 6 teaser, it's obvious that Antón Castillo will be no different.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Chilled-out super sweet Bee keeping game APICO has a huge new demo out

For World Bee Day, TNgineers worked to produce a brand new demo for the casual and chilled-out APICO. A game where you collect, breed and look after our important flying friends and it's simply wonderful. Features:. Live out your wildest beekeeping fantasies – sting free!. 100s of bees to discover!!...
Musicthisis50.com

Konshens Has Audiomack ‘Fine Tuned’ To Another Level

Jamaican artist and dancehall legend Konshens, known for hits “Bruk Off Yuh Back,” “Gal A Bubble,” “Winner,” “Do Sumn,” and many more groundbreaking songs, is the next star from the islands to enlisted a live performance for Audfiomack’s Fine Tuned” series on YouTube. Powered by Audioamck’s fantastic production and Konshens...
Musicmxdwn.com

Skateboarding Skeletons Take Over New Aesop Rock Video for “Jumping Coffin”

Independent hip hop artist Aesop Rock has released a new trippy video for “Jumping Coffin,” a single from his latest studio album Spirit World Field Guide, which was released last fall. This tribute to skateboarding was directed by Rob Shaw and features clips hosting Emile Laurent, Enzo Kurmaskie, Anthony Del Togno Armanasco and Silas Baxter-Neal.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves) Talks Human Issue, His New Death Rock Band

Hunter Martinez, drummer for Decent Criminal and frequent Dwarves collaborator, has started a new project. The project is called Human Issue and it features Hunter and a revolving cast of compatriots. Influenced by 80s hardcore and deathrock, resulting in a sound that is dark and savage. Martinez created the tracks up by doing rough drum demos, and then building the song up with his long list of collaborators- and what a list!
TV Seriesradiojamestown.com

The 'Rugrats' are back! New series drops today on Paramount+

The beloved '90s Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats is back, in a new CG-animated form, debuting today on the streaming service Paramount+. The original series launched in August of 1991, and instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. It ran for 13 years on Nickelodeon, earning four Daytime Emmy Awards and even its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Two New Takes of Its Fresh Foam Hierro v6

New Balance has added two new colorways to its rugged Fresh Foam Hierro v6 line-up dubbed “Black Spruce/Timberwolf” and “Light Rogue Wave/Habanero”. After recently being given a “Ghost Pepper/Habanero” makeover, the eye-catching trail shoe arrives in these two new abnormally-named iterations. Despite the new appearance, the silhouette remains the same with its lightweight Fresh Foam midsole for soft landings on tougher terrain and a Vibram outsole for traction and durability.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

TroyBoi shares a tuneful souvenir from his time in Los Cabos

Arriving a few days ahead of his Beach House 2021 appearance in Cabo San Lucas, comes a sultry new track from TroyBoi, “Inspirado En Mexico.” The “Do You?” producer takes a step back from his heavy trap trademark on his latest offering, evoking a laidback atmosphere supported by a Flamenco guitar progression. Throughout the culturally indulging outing, TroyBoi finds tasteful ways to incorporate his signature sounds in a marriage of the familiar and the fresh.
Lifestyle1057kokz.com

School of Rock TuNesday! “Cruise Tunes”

As we continue our cancellation of Tuesday, School of Rock”TuNesday” is much more fun! With the 4th Street Cruise this weekend, we had to discuss Cruise Tunes. Let’s go to the video!