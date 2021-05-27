Cancel
Temple, TX

Jean Darnell Kubala, age 91, of Morgan's Point Resort, died Tuesday.

Temple Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Darnell Kubala died peacefully on May 18, 2021, at home in the loving care of her children. She is survived by four genetic children, four “chosen children,” many grandchildren, and her twin sister. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Al Kubala, and her sister, Joyce. Jean was born October 24, 1929. Her dad worked for the U.S. Geological Survey and the family traveled extensively when Jean was young, inspiring in her a love for home and permanence. Her mother’s death when she was 16 reinforced these feelings.

