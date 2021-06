It’s James Madison vs. Sam Houston State Saturday with a ticket to the FCS National Championship Game on the line. We hit the semifinals of the 2021 FCS Playoffs as the sudden spring football season starts to come to a close. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated teams pits the 7-0 Duks against the 8-0 Bearkats. JMU rolled past North Dakota last week, 34-21 to make the semis thanks to quarterback Cole Johnson and a big rushing day from Percy Agyei-Obese. On the other side, Sam Houston State is coming off a huge win over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, knocking the reigning champs out of the tournament.