Mark Hankins named Co-Head Coach for Mizzou Men’s Golf, will take over in 2023

By Sammy Stava
rockmnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era of Mizzou Men’s Golf is set to begin in the near future. The program announced yesterday that they have hired Mark Hankins, who will serve as Missouri’s Co-Head Coach for the time being and will be Mark Leroux’s successor when he retires in 2023. Recently with Nebraska,...

www.rockmnation.com
