What time can you watch Friends Reunion today? Right now, actually

By Benjamin Abbott
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The get-together everyone's been waiting years for is almost here, so what time can you watch Friends Reunion today? It varies from region to region, but the cast's return is available right now on HBO Max in the US, Sky or Now in the UK, and Binge in Australia (Oh. My. God).

