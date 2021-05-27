Cancel
Sam Fender, Fontaines DC, Pale Waves

By Henry O'Donnell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Tomorrow has confirmed its 2021 event. The three-day festival – now hosted by UK promoters Kilimanjaro Live – will be headlined by Dermot Kennedy, Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender. Also playing are Blossoms, Bugzy Malone, Mahalia, The Kooks, Fontaines D.C., Pale Waves, Circa Waves, Sea Girls, Inhaler, Holly...

