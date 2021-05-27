Sam Fender, Fontaines DC, Pale Waves

With riffs that flow from revved-up sputter to dense open chords and drums that ratchet in kind, Sacramento hard rock outfit Waves of Distortion have concocted a focussed assault that is informed by a strong sense of melodicism. Something like modern riff-heavy Deftones with a darker metal element woven in. There are also a few callbacks to late 90s alt-metal. The sound grew out of guitarist Brennan Von Slack's vision for a sound based on layered melodic distortion. Conceived in 2018, Von Slack began to reach out recruiting bassist Glen Evans and drummer Jonas Wahlstrom to fill out his wall of sound. This sound was solidified by the final addition of dynamic singer Josiah Fox. The vocalist has several weapons in his arsenal. Sure he can hit the blood-curdling yell that any great metal frontman worth his salt can conjure. He uses it sparingly though, only pulled out to make a point at key climaxes. The rest of the time he is stretching out his range; at times hitting the sarcastic arena bellow of Daron Malakian or slipping into a rap-infused cadence when he needs to lay down a grind. Often he hits on touchstones of Mike Patton's style, how the vocal master will infuse a grandiose, almost operatic delivery into what otherwise would be grimy back alley sludgefests. In the end, it gives Fox a unique voice and serves as the perfect expression of Von Slack's vision.