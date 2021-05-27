Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Atlantic Marketing Symposium

dal.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Canada hosts a vibrant community of academic researchers in Marketing. We hope this symposium will help Marketing academics of the Atlantic provinces get to know each other and build a community that will create opportunities for all. This is not intended to be just another conference. We want the symposium to foster connections and a cooperative spirit among the business schools of Eastern Canada.

www.dal.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadia University#York University#Atlantic Canada#Academic Marketing#Keynote Speaker#Business Research#Eastern Canada#Saint Mary S University#Narrative Research View#Marketing Researchers#Marketing Academics#Atlantic Provinces#Research Presentations#Academic Researchers#Meeting Links#Community#Session Links#Social#Lasting Connections#Registrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Politicsmymcmurray.com

Province eyeing Fort McMurray for future physician training site

FORT MCMURRAY (660 NEWS) – The province is eyeing Fort McMurray for a future family medicine residency site. Once operational, it will allow students studying through the University of Alberta the opportunity to complete their medical training in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The provincial government has formed a...
Americasuniversitymagazine.ca

The Safest Cities In Canada 2021

Many people worldwide want to move to Canada Because Canada’s considered one of the safest places in the world where you can raise children and live in the safest cities across Canada. Canada is considered one of the safest destinations in the world. The Safest Cities In Canada 2021, crime...
Educationedge.ca

Calls grow to rename Ryerson institutions across Ontario

WATCH: There are growing calls to rename educational institutions that honour Egerton Ryerson. Ryerson is a controversial figure given he helped design the residential school system across Canada. Katherine Ward reports. The statue of Egerton Ryerson in downtown Toronto at Ryerson University has been a flashpoint of controversy for some...
Educationtodaynewspost.com

Calls mount for Ontario to bring in more residential school, Indigenous education curriculum | CBC News

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. With communities across the Greater Toronto Area creating memorials for the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at a former residential school in British Columbia last week, advocates are calling for Ontario do more when it comes to teaching children about Indigenous history and residential schools.
Americasindiancountrytoday.com

Canada to uncover more school graves sites where requested

TORONTO — A Canadian Cabinet minister pledged again Wednesday to support efforts to find more unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous students after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once Canada’s largest such school. The comments from Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett come as...
New York City, NYnewsguild.org

Atlantic Digital Producers are unionizing

New York – Digital producers on Gannett’s Atlantic Digital Optimization Team (DOT) have formed a union with the NewsGuild of New York, CWA Local 31003 to advocate for themselves, their profession and the communities they serve. These employees work across a five-state region that comprises 37 websites in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.
Softwareh-net.org

Images of Machine Learning Online Symposium

Large image collections – from Sloan Sky Survey through to ImageNet – and their traversals through and by datasets, algorithmic functions and predictive models have become the operative ‘matter’ of contemporary AI. At the same time, machine learning assemblages have come to re-organise seeing itself as comprising processes of feature detection, convolutional accumulation of image/pixel building blocks and latent spaces. How have artists, cultural producers and critical AI scholars engaged with the ways in which images and machine learning have come to re-configure each other? What might redeployments of image-oriented machine-learning techniques tell us about the less than predictable sensibilities of AI’s visuality? This online symposium gathers artists and producers, media and STS thinkers together to think about and discuss such issues, collectively questioning how we might come to differently parse images of machine learning.
Metal Miningcanadianminingjournal.com

Australia’s Wyloo proposes ‘Future Metals hub’ for Ontario

After announcing its intention last week to make a $133-million offer to acquire Noront Resources, (TSXV: NOT) Australia’s Wyloo Metals still hasn’t made a formal bid for the Ring of Fire-focused Ontario junior. But it has come out with a plan to create a “world-class Future Metals hub” in Ontario,...
Collegesgoheriqbalpunn.com

University of Malta Scholarships for Masters & PhD Programs for International Students

If you are unable to meet the financial requirements and seek a scholarship for your higher studies abroad, then get ready to apply for University of Malta Scholarships. The university offers scholarships for Masters by Research and PhD scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022. Master by Research and PhD positions are now available at University of Malta for all international applicants. Start preparing your applications now to apply for your desired program at the university to study in Europe.
Educationhalifaxexaminer.ca

Work underway to search grounds of former Shubenacadie Residential School

“To date no graves or human remains have been found” at the site of the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential School, according to the Mi’kmaq Rights Initiative, but the search is continuing. Last week, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that the remains of 215 children were found at the...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Canada Lowers Flags After Discovery of Bodies at School Site

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.
Public Healthihtoday.ca

AMC responds to Report 11 of the Auditor General of Canada: COVID-19 and Indigenous Communities

Treaty One Territory, Manitoba – The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) issues this statement in response to the May 25th, 2021 release of Report 11 of the Auditor General of Canada: COVID-19 and Indigenous communities (2021). This audit focused on whether Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), nurses and paramedics to Indigenous communities and organizations in a coordinated and timely manner in order to protect Indigenous peoples against COVID-19.