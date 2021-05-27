Atlantic Marketing Symposium

Large image collections – from Sloan Sky Survey through to ImageNet – and their traversals through and by datasets, algorithmic functions and predictive models have become the operative ‘matter’ of contemporary AI. At the same time, machine learning assemblages have come to re-organise seeing itself as comprising processes of feature detection, convolutional accumulation of image/pixel building blocks and latent spaces. How have artists, cultural producers and critical AI scholars engaged with the ways in which images and machine learning have come to re-configure each other? What might redeployments of image-oriented machine-learning techniques tell us about the less than predictable sensibilities of AI’s visuality? This online symposium gathers artists and producers, media and STS thinkers together to think about and discuss such issues, collectively questioning how we might come to differently parse images of machine learning.