The government will write to local authorities and landowners to tell them that they must allow the restart of Parkrun events, the culture secretary has said.Oliver Dowden said he was “frustrated” that many councils had blocked the return of the hugely popular health runs over coronavirus fears.The minister made clear that Parkrun events across England have had legal permission to return since changes were made to the Covid restrictions on 29 March.“It is something that I have discussed with [communities secretary Robert Jenrick] and he and I will shortly be sending a very clear message and signal in writing to local...