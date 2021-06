Up until the 59th minute in tonight’s game, it looked like the Leafs would finally goalie their opponent for the first time this season. Alas, it was not meant to be. The Leafs opened the scoring early in the first period when a Morgan Rielly wrist shot found its way through a crowd in front and past a screened Jake Allen. If you could give two assists to the same player on a goal, Alex Galchenyuk would have deserved both. His through-the-legs pass back to the point is what lead to the Rielly shot in the first place, and the chaos he caused as he went to the front of the net is what prevented Allen from tracking the puck.