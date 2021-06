It’s been a hard year. Murky months of hunching over home laptops, stress-eating, persistent anxiety, longing for distant places and faces. As we finally emerge into the post-vax future, it’s fair to say we all deserve a little R&R. No, better than that: We all deserve nothing-else-matters-but-this-moment indulgences in things that will make us feel better—in other words, it’s high time for a proper spa retreat. Here are the newest, most restorative programs and properties to book now—or, in the case of farther flung locales, bookmark for later. Go forth, you’ve earned it.