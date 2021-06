Now that we have turned the corner on our 150th mix, we now have London-based producer Modern Modern Life step up to the controls for Magnetic Mix 151. The moniker of Frank Colucci, he has released his debut EP today titled The Hard Copy, which distills his music in the most complete form yet. It channels their smooth, atmospheric productions with airy vocals that become elevated with some skittering drum and bass on “Get Out Of Love.” One can pick up a copy or stream the EP wherever they do that here.