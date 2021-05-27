Cancel
Crosslake, MN

Memorial Day services slated in Backus, Crosslake, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Pine River

By Written By: PineandLakes Echo Journal
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day ceremonies will be held Monday, May 31, in area communities, with one service planned Sunday, May 30, at Crosslake Lutheran Church. Crosslake Lutheran Church will host a more traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary across from the campground. The 10 a.m. outdoor worship will feature a larger community-wide observance at 14019 Daggett Pine Road across from the Crosslake Community Center baseball field.

www.brainerddispatch.com
Pequot Lakes, MNPine And Lakes News

Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point talk about future of fire service

The Pequot Lakes City Council learned that Mayor Tyler Gardner and City Administrator Rich Spiczka met with the Breezy Point mayor and administrator to talk about the Pequot Lakes Fire Department, which services Breezy Point and has a hub station there. They discussed a possible future partnership, which Pequot Lakes...
Pine River, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Backus Legion Gaming Partnership donates $10,000 to Cass County Fair, $5,000 to Pine River Fire Department

Recognizing the Cass County Fair as an important entertainment and educational experience for adults and youth alike, the Backus American Legion Charitable Gaming Partnership donated $10,000 to help ensure the event’s continued operation. The partnership, consisting of the Legion post and its longtime gaming affiliate, Willard’s Saloon & Eatery, also...
Nisswa, MNPine And Lakes News

Nisswa Lions Club selects 12 scholarship recipients

The Nisswa Lions Club awarded 12 scholarships to local graduating seniors. Each recipient received a $2,000 scholarship. Seven students from Pequot Lakes High School were selected: Jack Benson, Sydney Dorion, Bryce Fabian, Jackalyn Fox, Ashley Huseby, Mollie Pierson and Logan Wallin. Five students from Brainerd High School were selected: Ceci...
Crow Wing County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Soup kitchen fridge, freezer addition to serve county food needs

A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer addition at Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd will serve as a storage hub for food shelves throughout Crow Wing County. Thanks in part to a coronavirus relief grant from the county, the soup kitchen was able to partner with those in its food coalition — including food shelves in Pequot Lakes, Crosby, Crosslake and at Central Lakes College — to purchase the equipment and enhance food resources in the area. Crow Wing Energized and the University of Minnesota Extension Office aided with the project as well.
Crow Wing County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing County to get updated aerial photos

Every acre of Crow Wing County will be photographed from the sky next spring, and at a higher resolution than ever before. County commissioners on Tuesday, May 11, unanimously approved two three-year contracts with EagleView, a company providing aerial imagery as well as geospatial software and analytics. EagleView will conduct two countywide flyovers over the course of six years, providing both orthomosaic and oblique imagery. Orthomosaic means the photographs are taken directly above an area, while oblique means the photos are captured at 45-degree angles from north, south, east and west.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Nisswa, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Nisswa Garden Club to meet May 20

Nisswa Garden Club will meet noon for a box lunch and meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Nisswa Community Center. Reservations required for lunch by calling 218-330-6661. The program will be presented by Copper Creek Garden Center and Landscaping of Nisswa. The upcoming plant sale on June...
Pine River, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Bridge construction, detour gets underway May 24 in Pine River

BAXTER — Motorists who travel on Highway 84 (Barclay Avenue) in Pine River will encounter the road closed between River Street and Fifth Street, as crews begin to construct a new bridge to span 220 feet over the Norway Brook dam, just south of the current structure built in 1909.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

This Was Brainerd - May 14

Terry Ventura, Minnesota's First Lady, proved to Pequot Lakes students she isn't afraid to get slimy. She spent the morning of the fishing opener baiting hooks and taking off fish for the kids. Marv Koep, who guided her husband Gov. Jesse Ventura, rigged up 30 rods and reels for the kids to use and then take home with them.
Crosslake, MNPine And Lakes News

Senior Meals: May 17-21, 2021, menus

The Senior Nutrition Program still offers a nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in Pine River and Crosslake, but people must pick them up at the door at Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River, or have meals delivered by Meals on Wheels. To order a meal or...
Pequot Lakes, MNPine And Lakes News

Police Blotter: May 15, 2021

FIRES: Report on May 7 at 7:28 p.m. of a grass fire on Mission Park Drive in Merrifield. Report on May 9 at 6:03 p.m. of a fire on Sunset Valley Road in Pequot Lakes. CRASH: Report on May 7 at 9:28 a.m. of a property damage crash on Starlight Circle and White Tail Lane in Nisswa.
Minnesota StateThe Pilot-Independent

Cass County Friends of Youth State Fair benefit golf tournament is June 13

A four-person scramble golf tournament to raise money for Cass County youth exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair will be held June 13 at Tianna Country Club in Walker. The tournament is open to 22 teams and features a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $55 a person. All proceeds will go to pay expenses for Cass County youth who will be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair. Deadline for entries is June 8.
East Gull Lake, MNPine And Lakes News

More golf and a new neighborhood as Cragun’s Resort undertakes major developments

EAST GULL LAKE — Construction equipment is plentiful these days around one of the lake area’s major resorts. Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake is completing renovations to its golf courses along with building another nine holes, plus establishing a new 69-home neighborhood from the ground up. The future single-family home association promises to be one of the few opportunities for golf course living north of the Twin Cities metro, said Eric Peterson, general manager, in the midst of a red-hot real estate market.