Memorial Day services slated in Backus, Crosslake, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Pine River

Every acre of Crow Wing County will be photographed from the sky next spring, and at a higher resolution than ever before. County commissioners on Tuesday, May 11, unanimously approved two three-year contracts with EagleView, a company providing aerial imagery as well as geospatial software and analytics. EagleView will conduct two countywide flyovers over the course of six years, providing both orthomosaic and oblique imagery. Orthomosaic means the photographs are taken directly above an area, while oblique means the photos are captured at 45-degree angles from north, south, east and west.