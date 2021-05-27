Memorial Day services slated in Backus, Crosslake, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Pine River
Memorial Day ceremonies will be held Monday, May 31, in area communities, with one service planned Sunday, May 30, at Crosslake Lutheran Church. Crosslake Lutheran Church will host a more traditional worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary across from the campground. The 10 a.m. outdoor worship will feature a larger community-wide observance at 14019 Daggett Pine Road across from the Crosslake Community Center baseball field.www.brainerddispatch.com