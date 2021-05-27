Youth Sports Hubs Poised for Growth as Travel-Team Tourism Thrives
Today’s guest columnists are Brian Connolly (right), managing principal, and Zachary Ipson, senior analyst, of Victus Advisors. Over the past 15 years, the youth and amateur “sports tourism” industry has matured into a significant driver of capital project spending by cities, counties and visitors’ bureaus seeking to capture a segment of this robust market. Annual sports tourism spending in the U.S. by travelers, event organizers and venues reached more than $45 billion in 2019, a nearly 20% increase since 2015, according to the Sports Events and Tourism Association. And as a result, at Victus Advisors, where we specialize in market, financial and economic consulting for sports facility development, youth and amateur projects have grown into one of our largest business lines.www.sportico.com