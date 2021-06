Video of a man helping a baby moose across a swift-flowing stream went viral over the weekend. Shared on Facebook by Casey Hafford, a video shows a man carrying a moose calf across a stream. According to the post, the small moose was unable to cross the stream on its own. The swift water was too deep and swept the moose downstream before gaining footing again near the shoreline. The mother moose had crossed the stream already and had seemingly abandoned the calf. That's when the man in the video took action.