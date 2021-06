Last week, the music world mourned the loss of Tony Markellis, the decorated bassist best known for his decades of work with Trey Anastasio and his various non-Phish projects. In the days since Tony’s passing on April 29th, countless fans, friends, and peers have shared heartfelt written tributes to the musician, including a pair of thoughtful but emotional reflections from Anastasio. Many people have noted his earnest humor and wit in addition to his musicianship, and both of those elements of Tony Markellis were on display for the final number of The Beacon Jams back on November 27th, 2020.