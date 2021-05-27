Samsung introduces mid-power LED with superb light efficacy

Samsung has unveiled a new addition to their range of enterprise SSD’s this week featuring Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology and taking the form of the Samsung PM1731a SSD. Leveraging the power of ZNS, the new SSD has been created to maximize a users available capacity and offer an extended lifespan in storage server, data center and cloud environments. ZNS allows data to be grouped based on their usage and access frequency, and stored sequentially in independent zones within an SSD. Without the need to move and rearrange data, ZNS SSDs can significantly reduce the number of write operations, lowering the drive’s write amplification factor (WAF)” the amount of actual writes performed by the drive compared to writes initially instructed by the host system. The closer the WAF is to one, the more efficient the SSD and the longer it will last, explains Samsung in its press release. Samsung plans to mass-produce ZNS SSDs in the second half of the year, although no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet.