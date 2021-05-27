Cancel
Samsung introduces mid-power LED with superb light efficacy

ajudaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL -- Samsung Electronics unveiled a new mid-powered light-emitting diode (LED) product package boasting the industry's highest light efficacy. The new product implements color quality optimized for various indoor environments and reduces power. Light efficacy, or light efficiency, refers to a light source's ability to efficiently convert power into light....

Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Nanlux introduces The Evoke 1200 – a 1200 Watt LED Spot Light

After a 600-Watt light from Aputure and a 700 Watt from Maxima, Nanlight is introducing a 1200 Watt beast – the Evoke 1200 LED Spot Light. And it truly is a beast. Under the square body lies a 1200 Watt COB LED. It will offer either daylight (6500K) or tungsten (To be announced) flavors. While you probably want the light to be Bi-color, you have to remember that with Bicolor lights each of the temperatures gets half the surface. The Evoke 1200 is using the entire LED chip. As with most COB lights, this light has a 120 degrees angle and a proprietary modifier mount.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung introduces four new Smart Monitors

If you want to turn your smart TV into a monitor for your devices, there’s another way to go about it aside from connecting it to your phone, tablet, or laptop. Last year Samsung introduced its range of Smart Monitors that actually has features that you would normally see on Smart TVs. Now they’re adding four new models to the lineup, a premium 43-inch model, an entry-level 24-inch one, and updated variants of the 27-inch and 32-inch models from last year.
Electronicstechbargains.com

SOLLA Solar 2000-Lumen LED Motion Sensor Security Light $19.95

Amazon has the SOLLA Solar 2000-Lumen LED Motion Sensor Security Light for a low $19.95 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "KG6PEMWH" (Exp Soon). Save 50% off the retail price. 3-head light produces 3000 lumens output w/ 39w (equal to 200W) Built-in motion and dusk-to-dawn sensor. 180Â°high-sensitive sensing angle and max.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Samsung could introduce adaptive Split UI at Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

There's been plenty of rumours about the hardware features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but what about software? Well, the company could be working on an update for One UI. Specifically, this update would be relevant for devices with flexible displays. According to Ice Universe, Samsung could be...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE powered with Snapdragon 865 now available

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting a new variant. A few weeks ago, we mentioned a model with Snapdragon 865 processor would be available soon. That is an improved version compared to the original one with Exynos 990. The upgraded smartphone is now ready in key markets starting in Vietnam. The release is in time for summer so consumers can enjoy the ultimate experience. The Snapdragon chipset makes the Galaxy S20 FE more powerful and faster than ever but still at a more affordable price.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicsdigitalspy.com

Running Philips Hue lighting for a Samsung Tv

Saw a Philips smart TV running a Philips Hue lighting round a m8’s last night very impressive watching a film. I have a Samsung smart tv (not very old) and just wonder if Samsung offer the same sort it thing or I can run Philips Hue from a Samsung tv ?
Technologyimpulsegamer.com

Introducing the Newest Members of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Portfolio: Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the latest additions to its tablet portfolio. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favorite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking. And for those looking for a compact, on-the-go tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the go-to option.
Retailgizmochina.com

Samsung’s premium Soundbars HW-Q950A and HW-Q900A unveiled in Korea

Samsung Electronics is a global leader in the soundbar segment of the home appliances market. According to global market research firm Future Source, Samsung had accounted for almost a quarter of global sales for seven consecutive years. In its domestic market of South Korea, Samsung’s soundbars heavily dominate that segment of the market, and this is set to continue with a new set of soundbar offerings.
Cell Phonesletsgodigital.org

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab with S Pen

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones, Samsung seems to develop some more exciting new foldable devices. Among them is a Galaxy Z Roll / Z Slide smartphone. In addition, the South-Korean manufacturer has a multi-foldable device in the works. Last month LetsGoDigital already reported about a Samsung patent for a smartphone tablet device that can be folded both inwards and outwards. Not long after a similar display device, called S-Foldable, was shown by Samsung Display.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung ZNS SSD features Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology

Samsung has unveiled a new addition to their range of enterprise SSD’s this week featuring Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology and taking the form of the Samsung PM1731a SSD. Leveraging the power of ZNS, the new SSD has been created to maximize a users available capacity and offer an extended lifespan in storage server, data center and cloud environments. ZNS allows data to be grouped based on their usage and access frequency, and stored sequentially in independent zones within an SSD. Without the need to move and rearrange data, ZNS SSDs can significantly reduce the number of write operations, lowering the drive’s write amplification factor (WAF)” the amount of actual writes performed by the drive compared to writes initially instructed by the host system. The closer the WAF is to one, the more efficient the SSD and the longer it will last, explains Samsung in its press release. Samsung plans to mass-produce ZNS SSDs in the second half of the year, although no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet.
Computerscdrlabs.com

Samsung Introduces PM1731a ZNS SSD With Up To 4x Longer Lifespan

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled its new enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) featuring Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology — the PM1731a. Leveraging ZNS, the SSD will maximize available user capacity and offer an extended lifespan in storage server, data center and cloud environments. “Samsung’s ZNS SSD...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Internet gets powerful privacy features and custom font support

Samsung offers its own internet browser for its devices. It’s a pretty robust option. Samsung Internet has been updated today with a handful of new features. Powerful new privacy features have been introduced with this update alongside some cosmetic changes. There are a lot of features that Samsung Internet has...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be a very powerful smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 could offer a quantum leap in smartwatch power if the latest leak is to be believed, as apparently, it has a new 5nm (nanometer) chipset. When it comes to chipsets, smaller sizes are better, and this would be down from a 10nm chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.
ElectronicsZDNet

Samsung launches Qualcomm-powered Galaxy Book Go at $350

Samsung on Thursday introduced the affordable Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G to its Galaxy Book Windows notebook lineup. The two models use Qualcomm chips, unlike the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book, which began sales last month and use Intel silicon. Galaxy Book...