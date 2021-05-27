David Beckham, Patron Saint of Lunch Dates

Paris Syndrome, a black dog of depression that bites those whose expectations of a dreamy Jean-Paul Belmondo city were shattered upon being mugged within minutes of arriving at Gare du Nord, has been debated by the psychiatric fringes for years. But New York Malady? Yet to be officially diagnosed. The same for London Disorder. And there's every reason why these cities could disappoint. The British capital's famed clubbing scene is suspiciously low on actual clubs, and high on WW2-themed bars that close at 11pm. The Greatest City in the World has rats the length of Pringle tubes. You're well within your rights to get a bit down about it all.