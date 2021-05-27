Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Beckham, Patron Saint of Lunch Dates

By Murray Clark
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Syndrome, a black dog of depression that bites those whose expectations of a dreamy Jean-Paul Belmondo city were shattered upon being mugged within minutes of arriving at Gare du Nord, has been debated by the psychiatric fringes for years. But New York Malady? Yet to be officially diagnosed. The same for London Disorder. And there's every reason why these cities could disappoint. The British capital's famed clubbing scene is suspiciously low on actual clubs, and high on WW2-themed bars that close at 11pm. The Greatest City in the World has rats the length of Pringle tubes. You're well within your rights to get a bit down about it all.

www.esquire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Date#Depression#Fitness#Uk#New London#Paris Syndrome#London Disorder#British#Classics#Lunches#Flowers#Sunglasses#Bars#Gare Du Nord#Polish#Pringle Tubes#Britain#Mr Ripley#Belmondo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

David Beckham explains why he’s so passionate about Guild Esports academy

Guild Esports have officially launched their academy system, and investor and football legend David Beckham has explained why it’s so important to him. Guild ran into some critics when they first launched, with many accusing them of simply using Beckham’s name and investment to market something without any achievements themselves.
TennisHello Magazine

Victoria and David Beckham's new plans for country home revealed

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have been steadily making improvements to their Cotswolds family home, and their latest plans for the country abode include a machinery shed and an office. The converted barn, which is believed to be worth £6million, already boasts incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court...
CelebritiesPeople

David Beckham Jokes That Son Romeo Copied His Platinum Buzz Cut: 'Nice Hair'

Romeo Beckham looks practically identical to dad David after dyeing his hair platinum blonde — and the former soccer star couldn't help but troll him about it!. Romeo, 18, has rocked long, flowing golden blonde hair for quite some time. But he just recently buzzed it off and bleached it to an icier shade reminiscent of the platinum hue his dad David, 46, had in the 2000s.
Miami, FLnews-graphic.com

Victoria Beckham glad her family stayed together in Miami to support David

Victoria Beckham was "happy" to keep her family together during the COVID-19 lockdown when her husband David Beckham had to go to Miami to work at his football club. The 47-year-old fashion designer and the couple's children made the decision to travel to the American city with David, 46, on Christmas Day (25.12.20) to spend some time Stateside and then once the lockdown rules in their native UK changed, Victoria made the decision that she and the kids would stay with her husband so he could work with his MLS soccer side Inter Miami, of which he is a co-owner.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

David Beckham Is Starring In The Friends Reunion

Oh. My. God. David Beckham is starring in the Friends reunion!. Yep, the hotly anticipated one-off special - that will see our old favourites: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc reminisce about their time on the beloved sitcom, will also feature a whole host of A-List guest stars.
Beauty & Fashionchatsports.com

Heung-min Son is a cover star! Tottenham forward follows David Beckham, Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua by appearing on front cover of fashion magazine Arena Homme +

Tottenham star Heung-min Son has followed in David Beckham’s footsteps by becoming the latest cover star for esteemed fashion magazine Arena Homme +. Global icon Beckham was last footballer to adorn the cover of the bi-annual publication 2000. But Son has cemented his position as one of the most recognisable...
BusinessThe Guardian

David Beckham buys stake in vehicle electrification firm

Snaps of David Beckham in expensive cars were a tabloid staple during the footballer’s days as a star player, but now his interest has taken a surprising turn: bin lorries. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder has taken a 10% stake in Lunaz, a Silverstone-based company that electrifies classic cars from Rolls-Royce, Jaguar and Range Rover. Now it hopes to take the same engineering logic and apply it to refuse trucks and other specialist commercial vehicles, giving them a new lease of life in the transition away from fossil fuels.