It’s absolutely no secret that Australia is well behind in its vaccine rollout, but the wave of discontent that is sweeping the nation could prove to be just as deadly. Across the globe, governments are working on incentive schemes that would encourage citizens to take up the jab, with the U.S. having discussions around lotteries, free beer and a host of other sweet goodies. Back home, it isn’t the government that is getting on board with the jab-grab, but the tourism industry itself. Iconic Aussie airline Qantas has just announced it is offering a suite of “mega prizes”, including unlimited free flights for a full year for vaccinated passengers.