HICKORY — Second-year Crawdads centerfielder Miguel Aparicio, the team’s No. 9 hitter, homered to jumpstart a three-run bottom of the third inning Wednesday as Hickory bounced back from a loss in its home opener the day before to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-1. Aparicio stayed hot after he had hit a two-run double to briefly put Hickory in front in the middle portion of Tuesday’s six-game series opener, an 8-7 loss in which teammate Blaine Crim re-took the High-A East lead in homers with his fourth of the season off the billboards in right.