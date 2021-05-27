Cancel
Hyundai auto group to demonstrate self-driving wheelchair

ajudaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai auto group will work with a state hospital and a city-run art gallery to demonstrate a self-driving wheelchair based on an "in-wheel" system that can be attached to a manual hand-pushed wheelchair, along with other high-tech devices such as cameras, ultrasonic sensors and a lidar system that measures distance by illuminating the target with laser light.

ajudaily.com
