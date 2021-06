SeatGeek reports that in 2019 NBA and NHL buildings hosted on average between 80 and 90 third-party events. It’s believed that those same venues (at least the ones with just a single team) could book as many as 160 shows in 2022 as artists/athletes/entertainers—and the pro sports teams that own or operate the buildings—all look to make up for the revenues lost over the last 18 months. One senior live event industry insider (who asked to remain anonymous) said the number of booking inquiries and “soft commits” that pro sports venues have received in recent weeks “is a multiple more than what they have received in the past.” Eventellect co-founder Patrick Ryan said he has been hearing the same, projecting 2022 would be a “record-setting year for [live entertainment] tours.”