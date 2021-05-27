Speak Truth to Power Series: Has the needle moved on systemic racism in the past year?

Citizens of Ada respond to a year of national division regarding policing in America, Black Lives Matter protests and the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin. “Last year, I feel like it was a good thing. What was going on last year was good." Jerry Wade, 40, of Ada, who works at a local dispensary said Thursday. "And I want to emphasize also, that, people have to understand that the folks that were out there moving and marching, they weren’t looters or rioters or murderers or thieves. In our county when we had the march it was our neighbors, people we work with and go to church with. It made me feel great to see, especially the young people, get out there and find some direction and do something good because it is an issue that needs to be addressed, as is all of the problems in our judicial system, as well as law enforcement. The way it was handled in our city was wonderful.