Speak Truth to Power Series: Has the needle moved on systemic racism in the past year?

dal.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea to host the first forum was a result of the horrific death of George Floyd coupled with the increasing momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement which grabbed the attention of Canadians and Nova Scotians. Many began to learn the impacts of racism and systemic discrimination on Black, Indigenous, racially visible and other underrepresented individuals and groups. The forums became opportunities to provide education and share first-hand knowledge and experiences with the public. Here we are one year later and we ask ourselves: Has the needle moved on systemic racism?

www.dal.ca
Person
George Floyd
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
MinoritiesNature.com

Tackling systemic racism requires the system of science to change

In response to the global Black Lives Matter protests, many institutions pledged actions to combat racism. That’s not enough. Next week marks a year since the murder of George Floyd, and nearly a year since the Black Lives Matter protests compelled numerous institutions — including many in research — to acknowledge systemic racism. These events made universities, institutes, corporations, museums, societies, publishers and funders confront racial injustice in a way that had never happened before.
Minneapolis, MNhometownsource.com

Letter: Time to deal with systemic racism

Just one year has passed since the leisurely, on-camera, public execution of George Floyd by the white police officer Derek Chauvin. He was confident he could openly murder a Black man and get away with it. He might have, had not Gov. Walz turned the case over to the state attorney general. The powerful Minneapolis police union supported officer Chauvin. According to KARE-11, Minneapolis police search Black drivers 29 times more frequently, when weighted for population, than white drivers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Systemic Racism Is More Than Simple Prejudice

Demonstrators denouncing systemic racism in law enforcement and the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer gather at a press conference in Brooklyn, New York City, calling for the passing of bills to increase police accountability throughout New York state on June 4, 2020. Scott Heins/Getty Images. In...
Societydal.ca

What's Going On? Dalhousie's Speak Truth to Power series marks one year with progress forum

Theresa Rajack-Talley is vice-provost, equity and inclusion at Dalhousie. In the last year, many of us have experienced the worst two pandemics in our lifetime. Under one pandemic — COVID-19 — many ordinary things we used to do like in-class, face-to-face schooling, shaking hands, having dinner at restaurants, participating in sporting and other recreational activities, praying together, visiting elderly family members, and hugging a loved one were taken away from us.
MinoritiesPasadena Star-News

Systemic racism impacts Asian Americans as well

In the past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asians. But the mass shooting of Asian women in Atlanta, the fatal attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee, the slashing of Noel Quintana’s face with a knife on a subway, the many attacks on our Asian elders – these anti-immigrant and anti-Asian sentiments are nothing new. These tragic events are reminiscent of the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, the Chinese American brutally murdered by two former auto workers who blamed Japanese auto companies for the loss of their jobs.
MinoritiesHouston Chronicle

Youth Speak Out on Planet Classroom Network about Genocide, Racism and Prejudice

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Prejudice is the result of fear and ignorance as illustrated in 3 outstanding films now screening on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube Channel: Siroun Webcast, Through the Wall, and Swimming Upstream. Youth voices from around the world join ORB, Planet Classroom’s virtual host, to focus on the Japanese Canadian internment and struggle for redress, the Armenian Genocide and the lessons relevant now, and the Mexico-United States border wall in Planet Classroom’s latest podcast. Youth guests from around the world share solutions for building bridges and inspiring positive change.
Minoritiesnewjerseyhills.com

New group joins campaign to combat systemic racism

Dr. Maureen Grant, founder and director of Voices for Racial Justice, did not have to read the book, "White fragility for enlightenment," she needed it to confirm what she had believed to be true, that as a White woman she was privileged. In her groundbreaking book, the author Robin Diangelo...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Adans speak out about Chauvin verdict, racism

Citizens of Ada respond to a year of national division regarding policing in America, Black Lives Matter protests and the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin. “Last year, I feel like it was a good thing. What was going on last year was good." Jerry Wade, 40, of Ada, who works at a local dispensary said Thursday. "And I want to emphasize also, that, people have to understand that the folks that were out there moving and marching, they weren’t looters or rioters or murderers or thieves. In our county when we had the march it was our neighbors, people we work with and go to church with. It made me feel great to see, especially the young people, get out there and find some direction and do something good because it is an issue that needs to be addressed, as is all of the problems in our judicial system, as well as law enforcement. The way it was handled in our city was wonderful.
Minoritiestheintelligencer.com

Letter: Democracy demands teaching truth about racism

Irresponsibility with information is rotting our republic from the inside out. My persistence on this issue began with, like so many frustrating things, Texas, where the legislature is trying to limit the ways that race in America can be taught to students. Among other things, the legislation prohibits students from being taught about America’s inherent racism. That is interesting, considering racial slavery is acknowledged in the Constitution itself, however implicit, and Jim Crow laws were very explicit about white supremacy until only 50 years ago. Objectively, people of color are overrepresented in prison, underrepresented in corporate management, continue to experience wealth and wealth disparity with white people, disparity with school discipline and are more likely to be killed in interactions with police. This is a reality in the United States and irrefutable.
MinoritiesRaleigh News & Observer

Overcoming systemic racism starts with ourselves and in our homes

An editorial in Thursday’s News & Observer (“Is North Carolina losing interest in racial justice and equity?”) expresses concern that the Black Lives Matter protesters, galvanized by the murder of George Floyd, have lost their momentum, and as a result, are seeing legislative priorities fall to the side. It is true that many legislative efforts have stagnated in municipal councils, in our state legislature and in the Senate of the United States, where any meaningful reform is destined to fail. It is not enough to speak out in council chambers. There will be no significant change until we strive to change ourselves and recognize and address how systemic racism permeates our daily lives.
Immigrationtimesexaminer.com

Please Do Not Deny That Systemic Racism Exists

What is systemic racism? Systemic racism occurs within a government that uses money from people of influence to elect government officials who will promote their agendas. For example, Margaret Sanger, a renowned racist and eugenicist, helped to promote an agenda of genocide which included birth control to what she considered to be the less needed communities of people on the planet. In her own words, Sanger said that colored people were like "human weeds" who needed to be exterminated.
Minoritiesmilawyersweekly.com

Law firm collaboration tackles systemic racism

The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other persons of color sparked a movement that spanned the globe. Millions marched in protest and stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. National consciousness of systemic racism spread. And in its wake, the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance,...
MinoritiesGreenwichTime

Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) James Meredith was walking down Highway 51 just south of Hernando, Mississippi. It was June 6, 1966, the second day of his planned 220-mile trek from Memphis to Jackson, which he undertook to encourage Black people to overcome racist intimidation and to register to vote.
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

No systemic racism in T.O.

Unfortunately, the title of the April 22 Acorn feature article “Speakers oppose council’s efforts to promote equity, inclusion” seems biased and misrepresentative of the facts. It belongs on the Opinion page. Moreover, the narrative that follows refers to glib, nonfactual euphemisms like “systemic racism.” As Thomas Sowell opined, “The word...
MinoritiesEvening Star

ACLU has not apologized for its support of racism in the past

ACLU has not apologized for its support of racism in the past. The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 to support freedom of speech. The ACLU has courageously supported freedom of speech in some cases, notably the Jehovah’s Witness and the violent racists attack of African American physician Ossian Sweet who moved into a White neighborhood in Detroit. Inexplicably, they have consistently refused to defend teachers terminated for rejecting human evolution based on racism.
Advocacyktep.org

How Has Your Activism Changed Over The Past Year?

It's been a year since George Floyd's death sparked a summer of protests against racial injustice around the world. For many, it was their first time participating in any form of activism. If this sounds like you, NPR's Consider This podcast wants to hear about your experience. What about the...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

SPEAKING OF FAITH: Real truths never change

One purpose for the studying of the Bible is to understand ‘who you are?’ and even more important, ‘Who God Is and what He expects of you?’ Although it’s a simple matter to understand the words as they are written, there are many reasons why more scriptures are needed to be compared and considered. Each person must choose their own path and follow it.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kamala Harris speaks the truth about race, unafraid

Throughout her political career, Vice President Harris has never shied away from issues of race. In fact, the former senator from California, state attorney general and San Francisco district attorney has been very intentional about taking on problems that have their roots in our nation’s original sin. And she’s not about to stop now.