Speak Truth to Power Series: Has the needle moved on systemic racism in the past year?
The idea to host the first forum was a result of the horrific death of George Floyd coupled with the increasing momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement which grabbed the attention of Canadians and Nova Scotians. Many began to learn the impacts of racism and systemic discrimination on Black, Indigenous, racially visible and other underrepresented individuals and groups. The forums became opportunities to provide education and share first-hand knowledge and experiences with the public. Here we are one year later and we ask ourselves: Has the needle moved on systemic racism?www.dal.ca